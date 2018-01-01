LATEST HEADLINES

Te Anau cricket nets now open

Te Anau cricketers of all levels can now enjoy the use of permanent practice nets that have been years in the planning. The Te Anau Cricket Club says its new nets are there for all members of the... read more

0

Toxic ’floating’ algae found in Waituna Lagoon

Monitoring carried out by Environment Southland last week has shown high levels of the toxic algae planktonic cyanobacteria at Waituna Lagoon. Planktonic cyanobacteria (floating or suspended algae)... read more

0

Last big push for Lumsden

Te Anau community groups met with the Southern District Health Board (DHB) last week to make the case why maintaining birthing services at Lumsden was vital for the growing Fiordland town. Te Anau's... read more

0

Almost 13,000 Southland cattle to be culled

Almost 13,000 cows in Southland will be sent to the works as part of a nationwide cull to eradicate bovine disease Mycoplasma bovis. Ten infected farms in Southland will be part of the nationwide cattle... read more

0

Massive turnout for Muster

Southlanders turned out in force to take on the annual Mt Linton Muster on Saturday. Held in warm, sunny and calm conditions at Mt Linton Station in Western Southland, the 2018 event attracted 288 competitors.... read more

0

Plenty of ploughing ahead for champs

Rural Southland will be showcased next month when the Thornbury Vintage Tractor and Implement Club hosts the New Zealand Ploughing Championships. The New Zealand finals will be held at Thornbury where... read more

0

EARLIER NEWS

Ongoing vigilance for Ulva island rat invaders 0
17:08 Tue, 27 Mar
Infected cattle to be culled 0
14:54 Mon, 26 Mar
All about the numbers 0
16:13 Thu, 22 Mar
Support for Stewart Island Dark Sky Sanctuary 0
9:50 Thu, 22 Mar
60 years of yarns 0
10:24 Thu, 22 Mar

MORE HEADLINES

All about the numbers

0

Birthing numbers were hotly contested at last night's community meeting on the future of Lumsden's maternity... read more

16:13 Thu, 22 Mar

60 years of yarns

0

Ray Willett is well known in Te Anau for his gift of the gab. For 60 years he's been putting this skill to... read more

10:24 Thu, 22 Mar

BLOGS & OPINIONS

New beginnings

Greetings to you all keeping warm after that big polar blast. Our big news here on the ranch is the arrival of our first foal. Falco... read more

Respect for our elders

June is Elder Abuse Awareness month. Older people are a vital, significant and valuable part of our society and should be treated... read more

Make a difference

The Tuatapere Community Worker Support Trust recently hosted a Community Information Night. One of the presenters was from the Electoral... read more

Time to take an interest

The Southland District Council is back to square one when it comes to finding a new location for Te Anau's new wastewater sewerage... read more

A balancing act

I got out of bed, And, once watered and fed,  Went off on my bike down the road,  My job, you see, is to lighten the load,  Of... read more